Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,864. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

