PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

PNI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.43. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

