Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 17.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.81% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.27. 268,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,760. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.