Pinkcoin Market Cap Reaches $534,567.35 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $534,567.35 and approximately $5,052.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.01002142 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,989,558 coins and its circulating supply is 416,729,122 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

