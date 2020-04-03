Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. 859,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,931. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,720,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 412,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

