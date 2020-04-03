Piper Sandler Cuts AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $45.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 304,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,686. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. AFLAC has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

