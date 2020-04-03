Piper Sandler Cuts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $38.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.32% from the company’s previous close.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,831. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC grew its position in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $1,523,000. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.2% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 502,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 11.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 84,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

