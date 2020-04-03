Piper Sandler Trims Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Target Price to $45.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 84,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,450 shares of company stock worth $329,320 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,726,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 338.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,446 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 106,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.