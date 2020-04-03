Piper Sandler Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $115.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.77% from the company’s current price.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.39.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. 12,316,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,835,280. The company has a market capitalization of $259.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,897,377,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,587,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,505,000 after buying an additional 15,715,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,177,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,598,334,000 after buying an additional 11,844,085 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.