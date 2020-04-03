Piper Sandler Trims Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price to $43.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

MS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 9,629,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,493,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

