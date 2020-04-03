Piper Sandler Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.59.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. 142,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.61. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

