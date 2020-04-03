PiplCoin (PIPL) Hits One Day Volume of $7,260.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 51.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $422,509.07 and approximately $7,260.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02644306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047416 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,413,070 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

