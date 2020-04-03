Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $34,296.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02635481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 152,601,483 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

