PIVX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $535,276.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. PIVX has a market cap of $14.18 million and $535,276.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. During the last week, PIVX has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016874 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000812 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Bisq, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, Graviex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.