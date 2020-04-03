PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0212 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $788,238.96 and approximately $337,566.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,698.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.08 or 0.03479398 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00750750 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

