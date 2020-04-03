Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Plantronics reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $319.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

