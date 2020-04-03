Plantronics’ (PLT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 303.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Plantronics stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $319.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 88,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

