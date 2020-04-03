PlayChip Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $225.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.29 or 0.04456121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010315 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003413 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

