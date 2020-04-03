Playkey Price Tops $0.0245 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Playkey has a market cap of $340,484.54 and approximately $16,413.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.02616992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00195276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

