Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Matthew Forkner Sells 11,046 Shares

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. 1,519,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,686. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 109,363 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

