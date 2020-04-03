POA Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance. POA has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $56,292.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

