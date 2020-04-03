POA Network (POA) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Bancor Network. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

