Polis (POLIS) Hits One Day Volume of $5,509.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007852 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Polis has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $5,509.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

