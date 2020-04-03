Polybius (PLBT) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,670.00

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Polybius token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00021178 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last week, Polybius has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polybius has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $6,670.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.02648233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00198191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.