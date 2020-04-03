Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $9.32 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Koinex, Kucoin and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $9.32 million and $6.52 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00595420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,676,520 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, UEX, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

