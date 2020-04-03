PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 111.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $124,325.20 and approximately $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 109.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00595923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000832 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006229 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,005,413,229 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

