Populous (PPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Populous has a total market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003288 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bithumb, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.02640261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Binance, Livecoin, DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.