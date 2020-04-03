PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $80.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. ING Groep purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,875,000. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,736,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,924,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in PPG Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.