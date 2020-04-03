PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Mizuho

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

