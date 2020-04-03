Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 9,759.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.01% of Precision BioSciences worth $21,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTIL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,942,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 811,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 336,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $5.54 on Friday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $309.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 417.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

