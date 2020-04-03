Presearch Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $123,525.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00591773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

