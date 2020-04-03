Prime-XI Price Tops $0.0001 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Prime-XI has a market capitalization of $1,472.97 and approximately $14.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Prime-XI has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

