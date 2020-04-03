Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and BX Thailand. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $673,137.21 and approximately $4,169.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,280,113 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

