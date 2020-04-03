PrimeStone (PSC) Price Tops $0.0014

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded up 47.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One PrimeStone coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. PrimeStone has a market cap of $27,808.00 and $7.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PrimeStone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02636837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PrimeStone Coin Profile

PrimeStone (CRYPTO:PSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2018. PrimeStone’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @prism_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PrimeStone’s official website is kabberry.com.

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrimeStone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PrimeStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrimeStone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.