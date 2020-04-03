Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

