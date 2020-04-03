Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 130,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

