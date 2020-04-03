Project Coin Hits One Day Volume of $15.00 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded up 130.4% against the US dollar. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $7,628.56 and approximately $15.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001889 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin (CRYPTO:PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

