Prometeus Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $344,813.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.02626788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00198888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus' official website is prometeus.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

