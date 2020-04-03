Proofpoint (PFPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) recently:

4/1/2020 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Proofpoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

PFPT stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $70,529,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $56,275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $47,194,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

