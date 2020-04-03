Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report $280.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $288.10 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $183.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman acquired 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

