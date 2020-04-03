Proton Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $147,548.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Proton Token has a market cap of $510,147.00 and $147,548.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DDEX, BCEX and CoinTiger. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02622432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00197699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,349,783,161 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DDEX, CoinTiger, BitForex, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.