ProxyNode (PRX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $64,686.21 and approximately $19.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.01006259 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000741 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 159,321,832 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

