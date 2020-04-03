Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,147. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 229,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.