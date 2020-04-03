PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post sales of $86.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $53.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $413.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $416.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $851.75 million, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $926.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

PTCT stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

