Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 25,100 Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SILK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,500,000 after purchasing an additional 181,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after buying an additional 75,641 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,771,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 402,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $12,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $267,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $813,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $748,843.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,801 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $29.70 on Friday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $863.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

