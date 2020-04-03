Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.02 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

