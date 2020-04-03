Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.03 Million in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

