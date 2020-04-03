Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,400 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 106,341 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

TRNO opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

