PUBLISH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,185.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $256,674.60 and $29,185.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.02650225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00197379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

