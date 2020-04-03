PUBLYTO Token Hits Market Cap of $200,289.99 (PUB)

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. PUBLYTO Token has a total market cap of $200,289.99 and $3,149.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLYTO Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Chaince and CoinBene. During the last week, PUBLYTO Token has traded up 96% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 225.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.02622191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00194029 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. PUBLYTO Token’s official website is publyto.com. PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto. The official message board for PUBLYTO Token is medium.com/publyto.

Buying and Selling PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLYTO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLYTO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

